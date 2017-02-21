ClubstoHire Expands into More Airport Terminals

With the holiday season fast approaching, the world’s No.1 golf club rental operator ClubstoHire.com is set to open shops in airport terminals at two of Europe’s most popular golfing destinations.

The rapidly-expanding rental company with 23 locations worldwide is adding Alicante and Palma, Majorca to its established airport terminal shops in Malaga, Faro and Lisbon as part of a six-figure investment to meet demand.

The first new shop is due to open at Alicante airport in April and will serve thousands of travelling golfers visiting the Spanish coastal region every year. The expansion programme continues with the company’s fifth terminal outlet opening in Palma to cater for an increasing number of British, German and Scandinavian golfers choosing to play on the island.

“Alicante has been one of our most popular club rental destinations in recent years and Palma proved exceptionally busy last year,” said CEO Tony Judge. “No other club rental company is investing in locations at the same level as ClubstoHire.com and the new shops will create up to ten jobs to boost the local economy,” he added.

Alicante-Elche airport handled 12.3 million passengers last year (up 16% on 2015), as an estimated 130,000 golfers took advantage of low-cost flights, warm weather and up to 35 excellent local golf courses in nearby Murcia and Valencia. Palma de Mallorca airport is the third largest in Spain and in close proximity to 20 golf courses across the largest Balearic Island, including the top-ranked Son Gual and Alcanada resorts.

The ClubstoHire shop at Faro in Portugal, where the company began its rental services in 2010, is also about to benefit from a major refurbishment as part of a multi-million Euro redevelopment of the airport terminal buildings

The Dublin-based company is estimated to have saved travelling golfers more than €4.5million in baggage fees since its inception, with rental sets available from as little as €35 per set per week.

It recently invested €150,000 on a new-look, high-speed website to deal with 25,000 monthly rental enquiries for sets of the latest clubs from top manufacturers such as TaylorMade, Callaway and Wilson Staff.

The following destinations are currently served by ClubstoHire.com:

Spain – Alicante, Costa Dorada, Girona, Gran Canaria, Malaga, Murcia, Palma (Majorca) & Tenerife; Portugal – Faro, Lisbon & Madeira; Cyprus – Paphos; Morocco – Marrakesh; Turkey – Belek; South Africa – Cape Town; Thailand – Bangkok, Pattaya & Phuket; USA – Orlando, Florida & Scottsdale, Arizona; UK & Ireland – Cork, Dublin & Edinburgh. For more information, visit www.ClubstoHire.com

