A week is not such a long time for Charterhouse and their dealers

Some say a week is a long time, but not Charterhouse Turf Machinery’s Nick Darking. “Our Dealer Training Week flew by,” he said, “with 68 dealer staff from across the country converging on Charterhouse School for us to update them on new and updated kit.”

Existing, and recently appointed dealers from their distribution network had the opportunity to get ever-valuable hands-on experience and ask questions.

Burden Bros Agri Group Turf Manager, Alan Pierce, who went along with the whole of his sales team, said, “We all attended the same day and found it to be very well organised with plenty of Charterhouse staff on hand, as always helpful and professional. It was hugely beneficial to see such a wide range of kit in action and we all came away with an enhanced knowledge which we look forward to sharing with our customers.”

Ben Turner, Group Grounds Care Equipment Manager from Ben Burgess GroundsCare Equipment added, “Six of my team and I attended and found it to be a worthwhile event. It’s always great to get hands on and develop our understanding of the products. A big thanks to the Charterhouse team for the event and their hospitality on the day.”

Charterhouse Turf Machinery www.charterhouse-tm.co.uk

