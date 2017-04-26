American Golf Invests in Eastbourne

American Golf is bringing the biggest brands in golf to the heart of East Sussex with the opening of its latest store. The nationwide golf retailer has invested over £50,000 into the store based at Lottbridge Golf Club, Eastbourne, equipping it with a state of the art fitting studio and complementing the investment with 4 new appointments to the staff team.

Upon the opening of the store, new store manager Calantha Newby commented, “Lottbridge Golf Club is a fantastic venue for us to help the areas golfers’ get the best out of their game. The team we’ve put together for the new venue is full of enthusiasm and the facilities are first rate. With beautiful views of the south downs there’s a 23 bay driving range and 9 hole course that really does cater for all levels of golfer. With great facilities, access to the best equipment and the latest club fitting technology the future for the new store and the region’s golfers is very bright.”

American Golf has chosen to invest in the Eastbourne facility as it is perfectly suited for golfers who wish to invest in their game. In addition to the latest Flightscope fitting technology and expert advice on site from PGA Professionals, the venue boasts an 23 bay driving range, 9 hole golf course, practice bunker, short game area and putting green. As well as hitting balls on the course or the range, golfers can grab a bite to eat or a drink at the venue’s restaurant and with extended opening hours on the range it’s a perfect venue for a catch up after work.

“American Golf is on a mission to bring the best facilities to existing golfers and provide expert guidance to anyone wanting to start or get back into the game,” comments Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing & Communications at American Golf. “A venue like Lottbridge gives us a chance to be at the heart of a golfing community so we’re delighted to make the investment into the venue and the people of the local area.”

The new store, located at Lottbridge Golf Club, Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne is now open for business. As well as bringing the best equipment in golf to the area there will be a wider product range available through American Golf’s iPad ordering system. For more details visit http://storeblog.americangolf.co.uk/Lottbridge

