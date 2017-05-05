American Golf Tees Off in Bournemouth

American Golf is bringing the biggest brands in golf to the heart of Dorset with the opening of its latest store. The nationwide golf retailer has invested over £250,000 into the store based at Playgolf Bournemouth, equipping it with a state of the art fitting studio and complementing the investment with ten new appointments to the staff team. This is one of the largest investments American Golf has made in recent times and with the addition of a ten strong staff team, Europe’s largest golf retailer is bringing multiple benefits to the local Dorset community.

Upon the opening of the store, new store manager Julian Griffiths commented, “Playgolf is a fantastic venue for us to help the areas golfers’ get the best out of their game and is set to become a flagship facility for us. The team we’ve put together is full of enthusiasm and with the massive investment American Golf has made, the facilities really are second to none. With all of these facilities we cater for every level of golfer and with access the best equipment and the latest club fitting technology the future for the region’s golfers is very bright.”

American Golf has chosen to invest in the Bournemouth facility as it is perfectly suited for golfers who wish to improve their game. In addition to a state of the art fitting studio with a Trackman and SAM Putting lab, the venue has an 18 hole golf course, PGA Professionals on site, an Adventure Golf course and even FootGolf! As well as hitting balls on the course or the range, golfers can grab a bite to eat or a drink at the venue’s restaurant and bar. And with extended opening hours on the range it’s a perfect venue for a catch up after work.

“American Golf is on a mission to bring the best facilities to existing golfers and provide expert guidance to anyone wanting to start or get back into the game,” comments Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing & Communications at American Golf. “A venue like Bournemouth gives us a chance to be at the heart of a golfing community so we’re delighted to make the investment into the venue and the people of the local area.”

The new store, located at Riverside Avenue, Christchurch, Bournemouth is now open for business. As well as bringing the best equipment in golf to the area there will be a wider product range available through American Golf’s iPad ordering system.

For more details visit http://storeblog.americangolf.co.uk/Bournemouth

Tags: American Golf, Daniel Gathercole, Julian Griffiths, Playgolf Bournemouth