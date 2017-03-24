AQUA-AID Europe and ProGrass host successful industry information days in Ireland

AQUA-AID’s EU’s Irish distributor, ProGrass Ltd, held two successful industry information days at Naas Golf Club, Kildare and Castletroy Golf Club, Limerick at the beginning of March.

The days were organised by Prograss’ Managing Director Gerard McEvoy, and hosted by David Behan, course manager at Naas Golf Club and Aiden Hiney golf course superintendent at Castletroy Golf Club.

The aim of the days was to showcase the AQUA-AID range of products alongside talks from Duco Van Der Veen from Mivena, and an explanation of organic matter control in greens from Harris Turf Improvements ltd. Brian O’Shaughnessy from Campey Turf Care Systems was also there to support with machinery demonstrations of the award winning Air2G2 and Imants shockwave.

The uptake of the AQUA-AID range has been very positive across Europe and In Ireland with programmes in place at the Aviva Stadium, Croke Park and Dunmurray Springs Golf Club. It was this interest which prompted AQUA-AID Chief Operating Officer, Sam Green, to travel across from America to elaborate on the knowledge the Irish greenkeepers have already accumulated.

He said: “ProGrass is our distributor in Ireland through Hans De Kort at AQUA-AID EU, and has done very well for us in getting the product in the market and carrying out some initial trials.”

“This is the reason I’m here now to further explain the scientific basis behind the positioning of our product lines in the market, and to support Gerard for all the effort he is making in order to help him expand his and our market share throughout Ireland.”

Reaction to the events from attendees was enthusiastic across the board and as Tommy Manogue representing Callan Golf Club at Naas GC said “It has been a very informative day. The science was extremely interesting particularly in relation to the difference between wetting agents and surfactants.”

Jonathon O’Toole from Dunmurray Springs Golf Club agreed “We have been using some of the products discussed today, but it was really interesting to see the video on how the ‘Worm Power’ is processed. It makes it real and when backed up with actual data and statistics, it gives a greater understanding of why these things work and how nature and technology work together.”

“It has been a very worthwhile exercise,” concluded Gerard McEvoy “I would like to thank all those who attended and Sam Green and Hans De Kort for taking time out to deliver an excellent seminar.”

AQUA-AID Europe www.aquaaideu.co.uk

