Aquatrols Selects Buffalo.Agency to manage Integrated Marketing Program

Aquatrols has selected Buffalo.Agency to create and execute a golf-focused marketing program for the world’s largest manufacturer of cutting-edge soil surfactants and related technologies.

Through a mix of branding, public relations, content development and website optimization, Buffalo will drive top-of-the-funnel awareness and sales of Aquatrols’ products. The popular Revolution, Dispatch and Aqueduct wetting agents assist golf course superintendents, sports turf managers, landscapers, farmers and other growers in optimally managing soil-water-plant interactions in various agronomic conditions.

The partnership with Buffalo aligns with surging momentum for the Aquatrols brand. Following the recent addition of new team members in key leadership positions, the company has enhanced operations and established a bullish R&D plan. Early this month, Aquatrols announced a new distribution partnership with SiteOne, the largest wholesaler of turf care products in North America.

“For a half century, Aquatrols has been an industry leader in water management, and maintaining mindshare in modern ways is more important than ever,” says Matthew Foster, Chief Operating Officer of Aquatrols. “Buffalo’s brand storytelling will clearly amplify our value proposition.”

“Aquatrols pioneers water and soil solutions used by turf-care experts as required tools of the trade,” says Rich Katz, Managing Director of Buffalo.Agency. “These innovations contribute to golf becoming even more environmentally and economically sustainable.”

Aquatrols is trusted by thousands of golf courses, including hosts of major championships, the Ryder Cup and other international competitions. The company is known for its unwavering commitment to educating superintendents about best management practices from tee to green and beyond. This thought leadership results in healthy turf, pristine playing conditions, increased golfer satisfaction, revenue generation and overall growth of the game.

More than 60 years ago, Aquatrols introduced the world’s first commercially available soil wetting agent. Since creating an entirely new product category to address water management problems, the company has remained a top innovator and producer of high-performance soil surfactants and related technologies. Its advanced product suite optimizes soil-water-plant interactions in agricultural, professional trufgrass and horticultural industries in more than 40 countries. Headquartered in southern New Jersey, Aquatrols also has offices in the United Kingdom following the acquisition of Farmura Environmental.

A 50-person, full-service, integrated marketing firm headquartered outside Washington, DC, Buffalo.Agency – a division of golf-course owner-operator Billy Casper Golf – specializes in the golf, sport and lifestyle markets. It delivers strategy development, content management, public relations, data and analytics, direct marketing, digital-social media and creative services to clients operating globally. Golf brands include ECCO, LPGA, Bridgestone Golf, GolfTEC, Global Turf Equipment, Arccos Golf, CHAMP Spikes, PGA National Resort & Spa, Sea Pines Resort and World Golf Foundation

