Asbri Golf Secures Record Sales & Distribution Deals at PGA Show

Leading logo accessory brand Asbri Golf, recently returned from exhibiting at the PGA Merchandise Show in Florida, for their 13th consecutive year. While the number 13 may be unlucky for some, it certainly was not for Asbri having recorded their most successful show to date securing new distribution deals and record sales at the largest golf trade show in the World.

The Welsh based brand, who are Official Suppliers to both The PGA and The European Senior Tour, as well as Approved Suppliers to Foremost, has enjoyed huge growth since the company launched in 2003 and 2016 was no exception with a 14% increase in global sales.

Asbri’s extensive stock holding of their product range ensures quick lead-times and exceptionally low minimum orders which sets them apart from the competition in the logo sector. Their product range is stocked by thousands of golf clubs and resorts worldwide and the company’s recent internal expansion plans to their in-house embroidery facility has already proven to be a wise investment.

Paul Williams, Sales & Marketing Director added, “As well as producing quality products, customer service has always been our number one priority and our recent investment internally to further expand our embroidery capability is a commitment to all of our customers to deliver exactly what we promise. Once again, the PGA Merchandise Show has been hugely successful for us working closely with new overseas distributors and the response to some of our new products has been overwhelming. We are particularly excited with the growth of our brand across both the USA and Canada.”

Asbri has built a reputation as one of Europe’s Leading Logo Accessory brands with significant distribution through the UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy – but with great success at recent PGA shows, the brand and their customer base now stretches across all angles of the globe to 34 different markets including USA, Canada, Australia, Korea, the Middle East and India to mention a few.

Eryl Williams, Managing Director commented, “It’s been another incredible trade show for us meeting with both existing and new customers. Our export business is accounting to approximately 40% of our turnover and customers worldwide are appreciating our low minimum order requirements and quick lead-times across our range of products. Cash flow is a constant issue for most businesses and our low stock program is becoming there No1 choice, allowing customers to place smaller but more repetitive orders. We continue to develop and design the most desirable and profitable logo accessories on the market and it’s fantastic to see our brand go from strength to strength. We are very excited about 2017 and appreciate the business from all of our customers.”

