Better Billy Bunker joins EIGCA Partnership Programme

Better Billy Bunker has become EIGCA’s latest Silver Partner, further strengthening relationships between golf course architects and the practical solutions they need to design the golf courses of the future.

“Partnership with EIGCA provides opportunities to gain direct access to golf course architects and be part of the contracts they are working on,” says Tom Mackenzie, President of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA). “These valued partnerships help our members take advantage of the latest methods and technologies available and stay at the forefront of golf course design. I look forward to officially welcoming, and introducing Better Billy Bunker to our members, at our annual meeting in Spain in March this year.”

Todd Jenkins, Vice President of Better Billy Bunker, says: “We are extremely excited to partner with the EIGCA. We look forward to supporting all EIGCA members in their projects and to working together for the betterment of the game of golf.”

Better Billy Bunker is a bunker construction method which prevents sand contamination and provides exceptionally good drainage. The “BBB” Method has been implemented on over 600 golf courses worldwide, including many in the UK and Europe. Better Billy Bunker’s client list ranges from municipal golf courses to facilities that have hosted numerous PGA and European Tour events, major championships and Ryder Cup matches. BBB allows architects more freedom in their designs and assists greenkeepers and course managers by easing bunker maintenance.

