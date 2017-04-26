BGIA Welcomes Srixon Sports Europe as a New Member

The British Golf Industry Association has welcomed Srixon Sports Europe as a new member. Srixon are a brand owned by Dunlop Sports Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. They offer a full range of golf clubs, golf balls, and accessories, which are distributed in nearly all major golf markets.

Leslie Hepsworth, UK & Ireland President – Srixon Sports Europe commented: “Srixon shares the BGIA’s desire to become more actively involved in developing the game. This means positioning ourselves at the heart of golf and working with key organisations such as the BGIA. It is in everyone’s best interests to work together to reach new golfers and to revitalise our sport. It is a big challenge, but one that we are very much looking forward to being part of.”

The BGIA represents the vast majority of brands in the golf industry including Callaway, Footjoy, Mizuno, Motocaddy, Powakaddy, Ping, Taylormade, Titleist, Wilson and Yonex. Benefits of being a member include a free quarterly dashboard of information supplied by BGIA members SMS Marketing Services and Golf Datatech which comprises of:

GB Rounds Played

GB Participation Report

European Retail Market Movements

Retail Audit Data on the Key Golf Categories

Free places at key industry networking events are another BGIA member benefit as is being a part of the FSPA (Federation of Sport and Play Associations) to utilise their lobbying potential.

The BGIA is managed by an Executive Board and an independent Chairman. The BGIA Executive Board constitutes of elected members, who meet regularly to develop the services and direction of the Association. Leslie Hepsworth has been co-opted onto the Board subject to him being elected by the BGIA membership at the AGM.

Philip Morley, Chairman – BGIA said: “The BGIA campaigns for sustained growth in value and participation across the sport and supporting industry. Having Srixon as part of the BGIA and Leslie Hepsworth as a BGIA Executive Board member will help us better reflect the views of the entire industry and unite together to grow the game of golf.”

Companies related to the golf industry, that are not directly engaged in the manufacture, wholesaling and/or distribution of golf products and services can all become associate members of the BGIA.

