BGL Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Awards Night

Burhill Golf and Leisure Ltd (BGL) recently celebrated the success of its UK venues over the last 12 months with the group’s annual awards night, held at Aldwickbury Park Golf Club.

The night took a star-studded Oscars theme with beautiful decorations, sumptuous food, and a red carpet rolled out to the employees representing each of BGL’s UK venues.

“All of our employees have worked incredibly hard over the last 12 months, and the annual awards are a prime opportunity to reward that hard work and dedication,” commented Guy Riggott, Operations Director at BGL.

“It’s also an opportunity to have a night of fun among friends and colleagues, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive regarding how much people enjoyed the evening,” he continued.

As well as recognition for employees of the year at each venue, and awards for long service within the group, each of the venues waited in anticipation for the revelation of how they had fared in the group categories.

2016 was a particularly successful year for BGL’s Adventure Golf division with Best Newcomer going to Lost World Stevenage, New Acquisition was awarded to Sidcup Family Golf and Castleford took the title of Best Performing Northern Unit.

Abbey Hill Golf Centre enjoyed a particularly fruitful evening, accumulating five awards in total, including Sales Team of the Year, Food and Beverage Sales Performance, Sales Revenue Performance, Key Performance Driver and General Manager of the Year which was awarded to Abbey Hill’s Andrew Scholey.

Riggott explained that the selection process for the winners was a difficult one as the group was proud of each venue’s performance over the last year, but that alongside awarding past achievements, BGL is always looking ahead to the future:

“We’re constantly striving to keep ahead of the game in the golf industry, to think innovatively and excel in the sector whilst keeping the core ethos of customer and employee satisfaction at the heart of the business.

“We have a lot of exciting plans in motion for the next 12 months, so I’m looking forward to standing here in a year’s time, celebrating all that is yet to be achieved by BGL and its dedicated employees.”

Burhill Golf and Leisure Ltd www.bglcompany.co.uk

Tags: Abbey Hill Golf Centre, Adventure Golf, Aldwickbury Park Golf Club, Andrew Scholey, BGL, Burhill Golf and Leisure, Guy Riggott