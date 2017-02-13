BIG MAX Rentals added to St. Andrews Links Trust
Story published at 11:11, Monday, February 13th, 2017
Europe’s leading 3 wheel cart manufacturer, BIG MAX, is delighted to report on the addition of St. Andrews Links to the roster of world class venues that choose the brand to provide their rental cart fleet.
The Old and New courses, Castle, Jubilee, Eden, Strathtyrum and Balgove courses have all signed up to take on ‘top of the range’ Big Max rental fleet trolleys, providing their customers with a product that fits with the quality of their facilities. This adds to the list of world class venues such as Gleneagles, Kingsbarns and Sunningdale, who choose BIG MAX to provide their fleet. The decision reflects the desire of the best courses to ensure that the quality of their offer extends to every aspect of a visiting golfer’s experience.
The Fleet 333 from BIG MAX is the flagship model in the rental fleet range. Soft handle and ultra-smooth 3 wheel ride bear out the quality while robust BIG MAX construction delivers long lasting reliability. Optional accessories such as storage net, basket with bottle holder, sand bottle holder, security lock system and advertising sign space complete the offer, making the Fleet 333 an attractive option for any venue.
While the list of BIG MAX rental venues is starting to look like a Top 100 course list, it’s the desire to offer a quality package for every golfer that shines in the venues that choose BIG MAX for their fleet.
BIG MAX www.bigmaxgolf.co.uk
St. Andrews Links Trust www.standrews.com
