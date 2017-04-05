Braemar Golf and Mosaic Form Strategic Relationship

Braemar Golf and Mosaic Clubs and Resorts have formed a strategic relationship to enhance their development, management and advisory services to clubs worldwide.

Braemar Golf, headquartered in St. Andrews, Scotland, help clients with the planning, construction, management and marketing of golf facilities. The company’s clients have included some of the world’s most recognized names in golf, real estate and resort development, located in Africa, Europe and Asia.

Since 1997, Mosaic, based in Atlanta, Georgia, has been a provider of club solutions and management services for developers, lenders, club boards and municipalities across the United States. Collectively, the company and its founders have experience at more than 200 clubs in the U.S. and overseas.

Keith Haslam, Managing Director of Braemar commented, “Our core services have typically been the front end development and early operational phases of projects. This relationship with Mosaic will increase our strength, resources and benefits we can deliver in the ongoing management and support of clubs and provide both companies with a more global platform in which to operate”.

“The benefit of having offices in Atlanta and St. Andrews makes great sense given golf is growing worldwide,” said Whitney Crouse, Chairman of Mosaic. “When we marry the experience and complimentary skill sets of the two companies together, we have a platform with the power to serve clients anywhere, while providing them with compelling reciprocity offerings, enhanced management systems and cost savings.”

