Brand Fusion Tees Off With Volvik Balls

Brand Fusion International, the UK distributor of leading golf brands such as Sun Mountain and SuperStroke, has reached an agreement to add the increasingly popular multi-coloured Volvik golf balls to its retail portfolio.

The initial focus will be on sales of the new premium-priced Volvik S4 ball, the choice of multiple Major winner Bubba Watson, plus the spectacular Vivid range, the world’s first matte-finish coloured golf ball.

Two-time Masters champion Watson, who signed as the leading Volvik brand ambassador last month, selects his next Tour ball from specially designed pink, green or pearl blue/white versions of the S4 ball.

“We’re extremely excited about prospects for the Volvik brand in the UK market given its commitment to innovative and colourful golf balls,” said Nigel Freemantle, Managing Director of Brand Fusion. “With Bubba added to more than 75 professionals using Volvik balls on Tours worldwide, consumers will see that the bright colours take nothing away from the balls’ performance technologies, but adds more enjoyment to the game.”

With over 35 years of experience in golf ball construction and 41 international ball patents, Volvik is recognised as one of the leading ball manufacturers throughout Asia and the USA. The new association between the Korean company and Brand Fusion marks the brand’s entrance into Europe’s biggest golf market.

Professionals using the No.1 coloured ball from Volvik can already boast 15 victories and over $9million in prize money across worldwide Tours since 2012, validating the quality and performance benefits of Volvik balls.

The Volvik S4 ball will have an RRP of £49 per dozen in the UK market, with the Vivid retailing at £39 per dozen and available in an attractive fishbowl counter offering that has generated huge interest in the USA.

For more information, please visit www.brandfusionltd.co.uk or www.volvik.com.

Tags: Brand Fusion, Bubba Watson, Nigel Freemantle, Volvik