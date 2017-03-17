Bridgestone Golf Debuts ‘The Herd’ Marketing Campaign Featuring Tiger Woods

Bridgestone Golf – innovator of premium golf balls, clubs and accessories – is amplifying its aggressive messaging with a new national marketing campaign featuring Tiger Woods that highlights the performance benefits of its products over other brands.

Titled “The Herd,” a unique series of commercials on NBC/Golf Channel and across the web depicts the “herd-mentality,” common among consumers with notions that the best golf ball is the one played by the most Tour players. In contrast to this groupthink, the Bridgestone Tour B330 Series is touted as being 44% straighter and 6.9 yards longer than the Titleist ProV1 Series**.

More than 75 extras participated in the filming in South Africa, representing a mass of humanity scavenging a golf course for the most popular ball on Tour. What they find is Woods – who switched exclusively to the Bridgestone B330-S in December – hitting a tee shot while the narrator proclaims “you can’t beat the pack by playing the same ball as the pack.” It concludes with the new slogan: “Dare to be better, Dare to Bridgestone.”

“The imagery and language are bold, powerful and communicate how golfers need a break-away-from-the-pack mentality to gain a true competitive edge,” says Corey Consuegra, Senior Director of Marketing of Bridgestone Golf. “This is our first broadcast spot featuring Tiger Woods, the perfect iconic figure to carry the message.”

Woods signed a multi-year agreement to play and promote Bridgestone’s high-performance balls, selecting the Tour B330-S after thoroughly testing it against competing models from all major brands. Through his personal research, he determined the Bridgestone ball provided superior distance and accuracy off the tee for him, as well as optimal spin on shots into and around the green.

Additional “break-a-way-from-the-pack” leaders include FedEx Cup champion Brandt Snedeker, Olympic bronze medalist Matt Kuchar, Masters winner Fred Couples, three-time major champion Nick Price and young phenoms Bryson DeChambeau and Hudson Swafford.

The catalyst for distance and accuracy gains is the patented TOURcore (B330 & B330-S) and AMATOURcore (B330-RX & B330-RXS). Now six percent larger than the prior model, it produces even faster speed and less spin off the driver via Bridgestone’s gradational core formulation. For increased greenside control, the B330 Series wears the breakthrough SlipRes cover, which increases stopping power without the usual negative effects of added driver spin.

*Straighter claim and distance claim based on Bridgestone Golf ball fitting data of 13,434 fittings from February 2015 – September 2016. Actual results may vary.

**Titleist ProV1 is a registered trademark of Acushnet

