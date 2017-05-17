Burden Bros Agri Ltd take on complete Charterhouse range for Sussex

Charterhouse Turf Machinery have announced the appointment of Burden Bros Agri Ltd as their dealer for Sussex. Operating from their Framfield depot, Burden Bros Agri Ltd will be stockists of the Redexim range of both natural and synthetic turf maintenance machinery, as well as the Graden range of products.

Celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, Burden Bros Agri Ltd is a family run organisation offering new and used machinery from a wide range of established names as well as parts, service and support to the agricultural and turf industries.

Group Turf Sales Manager for Burden Bros Agri Ltd, Alan Pierce said, “We are delighted to have added Charterhouse to our range of groundcare machinery suppliers; it’s a great fit with our existing portfolio. We have a vast customer base ranging from private estates, contractors and schools right through to professional sports facilities and believe the Redexim products will fulfil the range of requirements these users demand. As a previous Golf Course Manager, I also have first-hand experience with the Graden products and look forward to promoting these within our local area.”

Nick Darking, Sales Manager for Charterhouse added, “Burden Bros Agri Ltd have a proven track record for providing quality products, sales and customer service and we look forward to working together with them to offer a better, more localised service across this region.”

Charterhouse Turf Machinery http://www.charterhouse-tm.co.uk

Burden Bros Agri Ltd http://www.burdenbrosagri.co.uk

