Callaway Golf Company First Quarter 2017

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) announced today its first quarter 2017 financial results and increased its full year 2017 sales and earnings guidance.

In the first quarter of 2017, as compared to the same period in 2016, the Company’s net sales increased $35 million (13%) to $309 million and non-GAAP pre-tax income (which excludes $4 million in non-recurring transaction and transition costs related to the OGIO acquisition) increased $3 million (8%) to $43 million. These results reflect the Company’s continued brand momentum and continued execution of its strategy to grow market share in its core golf equipment business and in tangential areas. As a result of this better than expected first quarter, the Company increased its full year sales guidance by $45 million – $50 million to $960 million – $980 million as compared to its prior guidance of $910 million – $935 million. The Company also increased its full year non-GAAP earnings per share guidance by $0.10 to $0.31 – $0.37 compared to prior guidance of $0.21 – $0.27. The full year non-GAAP guidance excludes an estimated $7 million of non-recurring OGIO transaction and transition expenses.

“It has been a very strong start to 2017,” commented Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Callaway Golf Company. “Sales of our new products, including the EPIC driver and new Chrome Soft X golf ball, have exceeded our expectations. Business around the globe remains very strong with all major regions reporting sales growth and market share gains. And our new business ventures, namely the apparel joint venture in Japan and the recently acquired OGIO business, are performing ahead of plan.

“Furthermore, our liquidity and financial flexibility remain strong even with the cash outlay earlier this year for the purchase of OGIO. Overall, I am very pleased with how our business is performing and am cautiously optimistic for the balance of the year.”

For more information about Callaway Golf®, Odyssey®, and OGIO brands please visit www.callawaygolf.com www.odysseygolf.com www.ogio.com

Tags: Callaway Golf, Chip Brewer, Ogio