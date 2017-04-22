Changing The Game For London Golfers

A new indoor golf centre in the City of London has proved such a huge hit with keen golfers that a second site is planned to open in the capital later this year.

Pitch Golf Studio in Bishopsgate bills itself as ‘the most advanced golf learning experience in the City’, because it uses sophisticated technology to analyse swings and match golfers to clubs and balls they need to improve their game. Boasting three bespoke designed simulators and a widescreen VIP suite equipped with the latest launch monitors from Foresight Sports, seven PGA registered coaches offer lessons and custom fitting sessions five days a week.

“Since opening in January, we’ve been packed out every weekday from 8am to 9pm, so now we’re searching for another studio to open this year that can cater for weekend trade too,” said Elliot Godfrey, PGA professional and Co-Director at Pitch Golf Studio. “Members and visitors come down on their lunch break or after work for practice ahead of their rounds or to be customised for new equipment.

“We’re a modern golfing hub for the London golfer and Foresight Sports’ technology is really the driving force behind our business. Customers can’t believe the information they receive and take away with them. As a teaching pro, it’s made my lessons much quicker and more informative,” he added.

State-of-the-art Foresight Sports’ GC2+HMT launch monitors are installed in each bay and provide the most accurate ball and club head delivery data in the industry. These smart camera systems also power Foresight Sports’ latest FSX Simulation software that offers true-to-life, precision ball flight capturing every shot in the bag from the longest drives to the shortest putts on more than 60 of the world’s most popular golf courses. They include classic venues such as Wentworth, Royal Troon and the Congressional Golf Club that can be downloaded via the Foresight Sports website.

“We call our sessions ‘fact-based coaching’, as our expanding membership base love using the GC2+HMT launch monitor technology that shows them exactly how they’re striking the ball and how far,” said PGA professional and Co-Director Chris Ingham. “There is also the fun element on the simulators, where golfers get to play on some of the best courses in the world – all in the comfort of our modern studio,” he added.

Membership to the studio is priced at £25 a month and includes:

private bay hire with complete use of Foresight Sports’ ground-breaking FSX software;

10% discount on lesson programmes;

exclusive access to premium video content and training practice plans;

reduced green fees at up to 15 golf clubs around the home counties;

5% off equipment sales;

two remote swing uploads a month, helping bridge the gap between lessons and course play; and

the chance to join the Forex Cup, an indoor and outdoor competition where golfers can gain a handicap.

“Pitch is ideal for golfers in and around the City to make use of the same state-of-the-art technology used by top Tour players and coaches. Their four GC2+HMT simulators allow London’s golfers to enhance their game on a year-round basis, at a time that fits in with their busy schedules, and no matter what the weather is like outside. They can even compete against their friends on the world-famous courses included in the FSX software,” said Foresight Sports Director Edward Doling.

For more information on the Pitch Golf Studio visit www.pitchldn.co.uk or for details of the Foresights Sports’ GC2+HMT technology and FSX Simulation software, visit www.foresightsports.eu or contact info@foresightsports.eu

