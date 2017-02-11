Charterhouse welcomes back Henderson Grass Machinery and Hamilton Bros

Charterhouse Turf Machinery have expanded their dealer network in Scotland with two recent appointments. Henderson Grass Machinery Ltd and Hamilton Bros are on board to cover Central and Western Scotland respectively, both adding the Redexim range of natural turf machinery and Graden range of verti-cutters to their portfolios.

Henderson’s will be covering the Lothians & Borders, Fife, Perthshire, and the Stirling and Falkirk districts operating from their 3 Scottish depots. They have over 100 years of knowledge and experience in supplying products and services to horticultural, agricultural and groundcare customers. Operating from their Bishopton depot, Hamilton Brothers will be responsible for Western Scotland. They’re stockists of a number of leading brands in the Agricultural, Construction, Groundcare and Forestry industries.

Eric Gardiner of Hamilton Bros commented, “We are delighted to be once again working in partnership with Charterhouse. Their well respected range of products, which extends into both natural and synthetic surface maintenance, fits well within our existing product portfolio of groundcare machinery and we look forward to promoting the products within our local area.”

Dougie Archibald, Northern Territory Manager for Charterhouse added, “Both Henderson’s and Hamilton’s have fantastic reputations in their respective areas for friendly staff delivering excellent service and good value, high-quality machinery. We know this having previously worked with both dealerships in the past. We are delighted to have rekindled our working relationship with them as fundamental parts of our Scottish dealer network.”

The evolution and expansion of Charterhouse products encompasses aerators, top dressers, overseeders and scarifiers for natural turf as well as a growing range of machines for the maintenance of synthetic surfaces.

Charterhouse Turf Machinery http://www.charterhouse-tm.co.uk

