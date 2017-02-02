Chris Wood Opens New Mizuno Performance Centre at Burnham & Berrow

Mizuno, the renowned Japanese equipment manufacturer, has continued to invest heavily in its Performance Fitting Centres across the UK and Ireland, with the 14th state-of-the-art facility recently opened by brand ambassador, Chris Wood, at Burnham & Berrow in Somerset.

Mizuno, founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1906, has long held an enviable reputation for crafting the finest and most versatile forged golf clubs on the market, and has long placed a strong emphasis on custom-fitting to ensure every golfer can reap the maximum performance benefits from its premium golf clubs.

The continued drive towards an ever-more comprehensive fitting programme has seen the brand develop and expand the number of Mizuno Performance Centres located at prestigious venues throughout the UK and Ireland.

The latest Mizuno Performance Centre at Burnham & Berrow, the highly regarded Somerset links, is the 14th Mizuno Performance Centre across the UK and Ireland, with the portfolio of venues including Gleneagles, Celtic Manor, Royal Birkdale and Woburn Golf Club, to name but a few. West Country-based staff ambassador and 2016 Ryder Cup player, Chris Wood, was on hand to officially open the new facility over the Christmas period.

All 14 Mizuno Performance Centres represent the brand’s Premium Swing DNA facilities, offering a truly five-star fitting service from qualified Mizuno Custom Fitting Specialists. Each features a premium branded indoor/outdoor fitting suite and launch monitor technology, plus at least 2 PGA Pro Qualified Fitters with Mizuno Fitting Accreditation, who will identify your optimum clubs using Mizuno’s market-leading Swing DNA Fitting Software.

Last year saw the first major overhaul of the software and data that drives Mizuno Swing DNA since its introduction in 2009. Based on five years of studying Swing DNA and individual shaft characteristics, the rebuilt software adds a level of accuracy and transparency that has blown even Mizuno’s fitters away. The software now features an EI shaft profiling that allows fitters to pinpoint recommendations with even greater accuracy. Testers can now see every available shaft prioritised and ranked in order of suitability for their swing, based on how close each shaft performs relative to the EI curve. The previous version used a more basic algorithm to display just the three best-matched shafts.

Each Performance Centre carries a full Mizuno Fitting Cart, with an impressive 68 different shaft options, plus an extended Wood and Wedge fitting pack and Premium Mizuno Balls for indoor fittings. There is no obligation to buy and golfers will leave with a full set of prescribed club specifications. All equipment is assembled at the Mizuno facility in Cumbernauld, Scotland and delivered within 7 working days.

Visitors to the Performance Centre at Burnham & Berrow will be able to test out the brand’s very latest irons and woods, including the highly acclaimed JPX900 Series irons that hit the shelves last September. The series comprises three new models – JPX900 Tour, JPX900 Forged and JPX900 Hot Metal – each with very distinctive performance attributes, made possible by their unique base materials.

Mizuno’s original spirit and desire was to “go create the best products for consumers”. The expansion of the Performance Centre programme sees the brand better equipped than ever to ensure that all golfers can reap the maximum performance benefits from its latest range. #nothingfeelslikeamizuno.

For more on the Mizuno Performance Fitting Centres and the brand’s latest range of golf equipment, apparel and accessories visit golf.mizunoeurope.com

