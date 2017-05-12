Clifford French Appointed by Glenmorangie Whisky for 146th Open Championship

Glenmorangie, the official spirit of The 146th Open Championship, has appointed sport and entertainment consultancy, Clifford French, to activate their sponsorship of the Championship at Royal Birkdale.

The campaign will celebrate the Creative Spirit of The Open, drawing on the synergies between The Open’s long history in creating moments of creative genius on the course and Glenmorangie’s heritage in creative craftsmanship and attention to detail in its renowned Highland single malt whisky.

Clifford French will be working with Glenmorangie ambassador Justin Rose who famously finished tied fourth as a 17-year-old amateur in 1998, at Royal Birkdale. The integrated communications campaign will include an influencer content series, earned media outreach and talent hospitality.

Julian Quintero, Glenmorangie UK Senior Brand Manager commented: “We’re excited about the campaign that Clifford French has developed around our partnership with the Open. The team understand the brand, our audience and the core elements within such a sport sponsorship. We have been very impressed with their understanding of the influencer marketing landscape, combined with their creative ideas around how to bring the brand and key messages to life through multiple channels.”

Clifford French co-founder, Dan French, said of the announcement: “We’re delighted to have been appointed by Glenmorangie to activate their sponsorship. With a clear strategy that resonates with golfers, an ambassador with a nostalgic link to the course and fantastic assets to activate, we can’t wait to get started.”

Clifford French is an independent sport and entertainment communications agency delivering PR campaigns through content creation, digital, talent, influencer marketing and sponsorship.

Clifford French www.CliffordFrench.co.uk/blog

Tags: Clifford French, Dan French, Glenmorangie, Julian Quintero, Justin Rose, Open Championship, Royal Birkdale