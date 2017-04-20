Club Car Appointments

Club Car, the world’s largest manufacturer of small-wheel electric vehicles and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, has announced the appointment of two new members of its EMEA sales team, following a successful start to 2017.

Nicolas Le Glas, who boasts nine years at the helm of Club Car’s distributor in France, ORA Véhicules Electriques, has been appointed Regional Sales Manager throughout the Mediterranean.

He has been given the remit to manage golf sales in France, while also covering Club Car’s utility operations within the Mediterranean region, though Spain and Portugal will continue to be managed by Ricardo Muelas.

“In France, Club Car has a reputation as a premium product, helped of course by its association with some of the game’s leading organisations, such as The Ryder Cup and The European Tour,” said Nicolas.

“I’ve been working with Club Car since 2014 and during this period the company’s performance has, if anything, surpassed its reputation. I have been incredibly impressed with the cars’ quality and reliability.

“Club Car’s growth in golf over the past few years has been as a result of its customer-focused approach and its technologically-advanced product and I look forward to helping further accelerate this growth over the next few years.”

Nicolas Le Glas’ appointment comes ahead of a key period for Club Car in France, which will see the Official Supplier of The European Tour provide a fleet of more than 500 vehicles to Le Golf National ahead of The 2018 Ryder Cup.

Away from golf, Le Glas will also focus on creating turf, hotel & resort and industrial opportunities for Club Car’s versatile fleet of utility vehicles across a range of countries within the EMEA region.

“It’ll be my role to maintain growth in successful markets like Italy, where Club Car currently enjoys 70% market share for utility vehicles, while seeking to increase Club Car’s presence in big potential territories like France, Turkey and Morocco,” added Nicolas.

The appointment of Le Glas sees Club Car’s former Regional Sales Manager, Jean-Michel Cortinovis, promoted to EMEA Utility Vehicles Sales Leader.

Vice President of Club Car in EMEA, Marco Natale, said: “These appointments represent significant steps in Club Car’s long-term goal to provide unrivalled products, service and support to our customers.

“Nicolas’ contacts, experience and proven track record of increasing sales make him the ideal man to continue our recent and impressive sales performance, while Jean-Michel’s appointment ensures we maintain our strong leadership team throughout the EMEA region.”

Club Car is the official supplier of golf cars to The European Tour, The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA), St Andrews Links Trust and The PGA of America.

Club Car www.clubcar.tv

Tags: Club Car, Jean-Michel Cortinovis, Marco Natale, Nicolas Le Glas, ORA Véhicules Electriques, Ricardo Muelas