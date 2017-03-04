Club Car sales surge drives European expansion

Club Car, the world’s largest manufacturer of small-wheel electric vehicles and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, has expanded the territories of two of its most trusted and successful European distributors.

Club Car’s current supplier in Sweden, Epton Trading AB, will extend its networks into Norway, while Cart Care Company, the German distributors of the world’s leading golf car manufacturer, will take on responsibility for Denmark.

The move to increase the reach of the two Club Car partners follows both suppliers receiving the business’ coveted ‘Black and Gold Distributor status’ in 2016, an accolade that is awarded for exceptional sales performance.

Bjoern Girrbach, Regional Sales Manager for Club Car, said, “The proximity of Norway to Sweden and Denmark to Germany makes Epton and Cart Care a good fit and with these territory extensions we are giving more responsibility to two very experienced distribution partners.

“Both Epton and Cart Care guarantee a strong focus on service, which will be extremely beneficial to Club Car customers. We are very confident they have the drive, passion and knowledge to develop Club Car’s business in both markets.”

A country with high environmental awareness, Norway offers great potential for the zero-emission, electric Club Car fleet. “Norway is very open to green technologies and electric mobility,” commented Jonas Eriksson, owner and CEO of Epton. “This, plus the demand from golf clubs and businesses, gives us great optimism. We are looking forward to delivering the best service to our Norwegian customers.”

Cart Care Company will run operations in Denmark under a subsidiary, Cart Care Danmark ApS. “With our headquarters and warehouse in Hamburg, we are well prepared to take over responsibility for the Danish market and build strong relationships with Danish customers,” added owner Frank Ockens. “We are also able to leverage contacts from our previous business activity in the country.”

New customers in Norway and Denmark will be able to select from an industry-leading fleet of golf cars and utility vehicles. The vast range of smart features offered by the latest connected technology, fitted as standard into the Precedent i3 cart, will make this a favoured option for golf facilities. In addition, the flexibility of the street legal, zero-emission Carryall Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) line is expected to be popular with progressive businesses.

Club Car is an official supplier of The European Tour, The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA), St Andrews Links Trust and The PGA of America.

