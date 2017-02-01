Club Inc. Announces Collaborations with Meerson and J.Lindeberg for 2017

Meerson is an exclusive British fine watch brand founded by Alexandre Meerson. His distinctive timepieces are designed and engineered in the heart of the Surrey hills before being tailored to clients’ requirements and handmade to order in Switzerland by the finest artisans. The brand has a long heritage in luxury and has cultivated a connection to French haute couture as part of a Meerson tradition that dates back to the 50’s.

Club Inc. Directors, Niall Flanagan and Doug Green, are delighted to be partnering with the brand and look forward to sharing the news with a selection of handpicked guests at one of Meerson’s ‘Unscripted’ lunches at The Club at Café Royal, in London. As part of their partnership Meerson intends to dedicate a succession of these invite-only events to Club Inc. clients.

In addition Club Inc. will work with MEERSON to help introduce their new bespoke range of watches to a network of discerning golfers and luxury lifestyle clients.

“We are looking forward to attending Alexandre’s regular ‘Unscripted’ lunches and meeting with likeminded, interesting individuals. It’s an honour to support such an innovative brand, which boasts such incredible craftsmanship and we are delighted to be part of the MEERSON story going forward,” said Doug Green, Director of Club Inc.

“There are no better guides than Niall and Doug to the world of golf. They dispense their wealth of experience and knowledge with generosity and integrity. Like us, they have a story to tell, one of a lifetime of passion and hard work. We are delighted to partner with Club Inc, and to share our own story of creation, craft and style with people cultivating the same values and lifestyle,” said Alexandre Meerson, Founder, MEERSON watches

J.Lindeberg is to become the Official Clothing Partner of The Club Leadership Summit 2017. The fashion brand aims to ‘dress people who want to change the world’, making them the perfect match for The Club Leadership Summit; an innovative and prestigious conference, powered by Club Inc. The Summit, which is in its 6th year, brings prominent golf club CEO’s, managers and global business leaders together to network and learn from each other. Each year funds are raised for a charity of a choice at a luxurious gala dinner and auction. This year, as an official partner of The Club Leadership Summit, J.Lindeberg will have a significant presence at the 3-day event, which, like the 2016 summit at Lords Cricket Ground, will be held at an iconic and world-renowned sporting venue.

“I am very excited to collaborate with Club Inc. and to do some exciting things together in 2017/18. We both strive to offer the best products and service in the industry, meaning the golfing elite wants to work with both brands simultaneously. The Club Leadership Summit gives the elite golf network a chance to learn and network like no other event in the industry,” said Robert Tankard, UK Area Business Manager.

Club Inc. delivers unmatched experience and knowledge within the golf sector providing individuals and organisations with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed. Their team and contacts work alongside luxury brands to deliver a unique lifestyle service to sport.

“Since 2012, we have been working hard to offer the golf industry unique opportunities. We are not just a golf company, we are at the forefront of changing the face of golf and creating lifestyle experiences as a result of our work,” said Niall Flanagan, Director

