Club Inc. Announces More Luxury Affiliations for 2017
Story published at 23:32, Tuesday, February 14th, 2017
Page last updated at 12:32 am, Wednesday, February 15th, 2017
2017 is proving to be an exciting year for luxury golf management company, Club Inc. With recent collaborations forged between J.Lindeberg and Meerson watches, Director Niall Flanagan, has now revealed that specialist travel company Chaka Travel are to become their Official Travel Partners. In addition, premium golf experience membership platform, Pacific Links, will extend their relationship as European partner into 2017, as well as sponsor the popular Club Inc. blog, ‘Niall’s Blog’.
Chaka Travel is primarily a golf holiday specialist that provides a highly-personalised service to some of the world’s most exciting destinations. They are the world’s leading Mauritius golf holiday specialists and also provide weddings and honeymoons with a particular focus on Mauritius, South Africa golf holidays, Mexico golf holidays, Dubai and Abu Dhabi golf escapes.
“Chaka Travel is delighted to announce our partnership arrangement with Club Inc. We are confident that the combination of their highly-respected position in the golf industry, combined with our understanding of the requirements of the premium end of the golf travel market, makes a perfect match. Having recently spent two days with Niall Flanagan exploring a wide range of very exciting possibilities we look forward to spending time with the Club Inc. members and opening the door to new and very innovative golfing events and travel opportunities,” said Mark Marais, Managing Director of Chaka Travel
“We have been searching for some time for a travel partner and are delighted that Chaka truly understands our service and clients. We know they will be a great support to us going forward and look forward to working with Mark Marais, Jen Harrison and the other members of the team to deliver great opportunities and innovative ideas,” said Niall Flanagan, Club Inc.
Pacific Links was founded in 2009 and embarked on a busy acquisition period in its first three years of existence identifying and purchasing 10 exceptional golf clubs located in Hawaii, Las Vegas, Southern California, and West Virginia. At its inaugural press conference in September of 2012, held in conjunction with the first of three fully sponsored Pacific Links Hawaii Championships, a PGA Tour Champions Event, Pacific Links International announced to the community its business initiatives and goals in the private golf and country club industry. Their aim was to provide members with a premium golf experience through an innovative international membership structure focused on the Chinese golfer.
“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Club Inc. and Niall’s team to help us expand the Pacific Links Golf Network. At present, our global reach is impressive with 65,000 members in 26 countries enjoying this reciprocal network, and we look forward to bringing this new ‘no-cost’ membership benefit and club revenue enhancement tool to additional world-class private clubs in Europe and the Middle East,” said Rudy Anderson, President of Pacific Links
“Since 2012, we have been working hard to offer the golf industry unique opportunities. We are not just a golf company, we are at the forefront of changing the face of golf and creating lifestyle experiences as a result of our work,” concluded Niall.
Club Inc. www.clubincorporated.com
