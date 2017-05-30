Crazy Golf Deals Ltd launch state of the art website

Crazy Golf Deals Ltd who already operate www.golfdealsgroup.co.uk and www.golf2for1.co.uk have now launched http://www.golfmarket.co.uk/ a brand new state of the art website for retailers to showcase their products to a large UK golfing audience.

This new website is specifically targeted at offering great opportunities for Golf Clubs and Professionals to maximise their shop sales

“Golfers are always looking for new equipment, clothing, shoes, the list is endless” says Steve Cooper, PGA Professional & Managing Director. “We have access to golfers all over the UK that are subscribed to receive offers. We feel that assisting clubs & Professionals across the UK to showcase their stock is a great way for them to increase their turnover and customer base.”

“It’s a great simple concept. You set up a shop on the site add products which is quick and simple and they are then showcased on the site and via e mail marketing. No fees to list and a small commission payable at the end of each trading month based on any sales generated. If you have your own website, you can upload all your products via a live feed. Stock levels can be added in to each product along with variations such as size/colour to save time on listing the same glove or shirt is 5 sizes and 4 colours for example. “

“You can promote any golf products on the site. New, Second Hand or Clearance.”

“We e-mail offers out at least twice a week to our database at our own cost. There are no fees payable by the retailers towards this. The site will also be promoted via our partners and major golf magazines. We also have a social media team that again at our own cost will promote your products via the various channels available.”

“Crazy Golf Deals Ltd is owned by PGA Professionals. We have over 50 years combined industry experience, including previous directors of golf, retail managers and top coaches. We are here to assist you to increase your sales and give you the benefit of our knowledge.”

“Setting up your own website can be a huge cost. Let us take that worry away from you. Even if you have your own site exposing your product to another 200,000 golfers can only assist your profit.

There are no upfront fees to go on the site. Out team will assist in adding products where required along with full training of how to manage this process going forwards. Payments go direct to you as do the orders and you ship accordingly. One simple monthly bill from us that is only 10% of any sales.”

“Simply go to the site www.golfmarket.co.uk and click “Sell on Golf Market and register to get started. We are on hand to assist you with creating a good eye catching banner to headline your store and to complete the necessary information to get you up and running quickly and efficiently.

“Please e-mail info@golfmarket.co.uk if you require any more information of how to use this great new website then one of our experts will then contact you to arrange a call or meeting.”

