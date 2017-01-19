Danny Willett becomes global golf clothing ambassador for DESCENTE

Masters champion Danny Willett has launched the new year by embarking on a new partnership and becoming a global brand ambassador for leading luxury sportswear company DESCENTE.

The world number 11 from Sheffield has signed a long-term golf and athletic apparel sponsorship deal to showcase the trend-setting brand’s golf clothing collection, and will wear DESCENTE for the first time at this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

Victory at last April’s Masters established Willett as a worldwide sports star and helped him to enjoy a career-best year. As well as making his Ryder Cup debut and finishing second in the Race to Dubai for the second successive year, he also represented Great Britain at the Rio Olympics, and he is delighted with the new partnership.

“I’m really excited to be joining DESCENTE,” said Willett, 29, who will be making his first tournament appearance of 2017 in Abu Dhabi.

“The clothing is fantastic quality and I really like the style. It’s unique and not like anything else you see out on tour. My family and I have also been using the skiwear and it is brilliant. I’m proud to be an ambassador of such a great clothing company.”

Catherine JuYoung Rhee, sports marketing manager for DESCENTE, said: “We are thrilled at this new association with Danny, and to have partnered with the current Masters champion is a great honour for our brand.

“There is a great symmetry with the new relationship. At DESCENTE, we are always striving to deliver the ultimate sportswear performance in a fresh and exciting way, and that is mirrored by Danny’s play on the course.

“This is the perfect partnership for us and gives us the opportunity to globally increase our presence in what is a rapidly-expanding market for us.”

Working in collaboration with top athletes, DESCENTE distributes top-quality, highly-functional performance sportswear with a modern design for men and women across the globe.

Founded in Japan, DESCENTE started as a sportswear brand by producing skiwear, and is now official supplier to the Swiss national skiing team, British and Swiss triathlon teams and German bobsleigh, luge and skeleton teams.

Applying its extensive knowledge to a broad range of premium, functional sportswear products for fitness training, running, triathlon, baseball and beyond, the brand launched its golf collection in 2015.

Described as “premium athletic golf wear”, the innovative range offers high fashion and cutting-edge technology clothing for all golfers with elegant design and honed functionality. The golf collection is available in Japan, Korea, and DESCENTE’S flagship shop in London’s Carnaby Street.

For further details about Descente, please contact Catherine JuYoung Rhee at catherine.descente@gmail.com or call +82 2 2007 6655.

