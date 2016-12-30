David Drysdale returns to Huxley Golf to Sharpen His Short Game

European Tour Pro David Drysdale has returned to market leading British golf surface specialists Huxley Golf to enhance his practice facilities. The latest addition to be installed at David’s home in Scotland is a 675 sq. ft. (63 sq. m.) short game practice area with fringe surround.

David said: “My tee to green performance is solid but I know that improving my short game is the key to unlocking my further success on tour. I like to practise every other day so it’s important to make this time as productive as possible. Being able to work on my game at home on an extraordinarily realistic surface, regardless of the Scottish weather, is an exciting prospect – and best of all I don’t have to learn greenkeeping techniques to keep it in perfect working order!”

David’s short game area was crafted by the Huxley Golf design and installation team to accurately replicate conditions on tour. With five holes and various undulations, the large all-weather installation facilitates comprehensive short game practice by enabling David to work on his putting, short pitches and chipping all in one place. It complements the Huxley Golf indoor modular green that David had installed previously.

General Manager at Huxley Golf, Paul Chester, commented: “It’s testimony to the quality and realism of our golf surfaces and the exemplary design service that we offer that more and more tour professionals, and their advisory teams, are coming to us with their specific briefs. We are confident that David will see a good return on his investment and we wish him the best of luck in his upcoming tournaments.”

He added: “Huxley Golf all-weather turf is made especially for us after selecting the optimum yarn type and specification for the intended purpose. Face weight, tufting gauge, stitch rate and manufacturing process, combined with the optimum pile height and finish, all play their part in ensuring that our surfaces for tees, putting greens, golf greens, practice areas and leisure areas perform as they should.”

David joins Masters 2016 winner Danny Willett, British ladies Catriona Matthew MBE and Melissa Reid, and the legendary Sir Nick Faldo MBE who have all turned to Huxley Golf to create a practice area at home.

Huxley Golf provides premier all-weather surfaces for golf around the world. Clients include training and coaching establishments, golf resorts, ranges and academies as well as many well-known golf courses.

