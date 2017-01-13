Denis Pugh Announced as Headline Speaker at TGI Golf Business Conference

The TGI Golf Partnership has announced that Sky Sports golf analyst and renowned Tour coach Denis Pugh will lead the line-up for its 2017 Business Conference.

Pugh, who has coached more than 200 Tour professionals, will discuss his coaching philosophies as well as regale those PGA Professionals in attendance with stories from his life on tour and in the Sky Sports studio.

The annual Business Conference will take place at The Belfry on February 7-8, 2017, and will see Partners of golf’s leading retail services group travel from across the UK and Ireland to learn new skills and refresh old, as they gear up for the new season.

“I am looking forward to the TGI Golf Business Conference and honoured to be the guest speaker,” said Pugh. “It will be a great opportunity to meet and discuss my experiences and methodologies with so many PGA Professionals.”

As well as Pugh there will also be seminars from Diamond Golf International, Trackman, Titleist, Campaign Monitor – one of the world leaders in email marketing; Syngenta – who will present key findings of new global market research report on female participation, and discuss the love.golf initiative – and Crossover Technologies MD Phil Barnard.

Adele McLean, TGI Golf Group Services Manager, said: “We are incredibly excited to have Denis speaking at the Conference. His depth of coaching knowledge as well as experience of life on Tour will no doubt give Partners a wealth of ideas to take back to their own businesses.

“Once again we are indebted to Callaway for helping to make this happen. Having previously brought Dr Alan Hocknell and Roger Cleveland to our event their continued support of this event is greatly appreciated.

“The Business Conference gives our Partners the perfect kick start to the new season.”

Pugh will also attend the TGI Golf Awards, which will take place February 7th and will see TGI Golf Partners joined by leading figures from the golf industry to pay homage to those PGA Professionals and Suppliers who have excelled over the last 12 months.

The nominations for these awards will be announced soon. The results of the Supplier awards are decided from TGI Golf’s annual Supplier Survey, which is completed by the group’s PGA Professionals, while the Partner awards are decided by a panel of experts.

