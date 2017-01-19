Duncan Ross returns to BTME 2017 with expanded services

Duncan Ross Ltd are proud to offer an expanded list of services at BTME 2017, now including fairway renovations alongside side their expertise in land drainage on sportsturf and greenspace.

During a successful 2016 the company has carried out multiple projects including fairway drainage at Penrith Golf Club, greens drainage at Lancaster Golf Club, bunker remodelling at Astbury Golf Club, the supplying and installation of a pumping chamber at Hesketh Golf Club and hole development at Carlisle Golf Club.

Duncan Ross recognises that a club’s course is their defining asset, and there are expectations for it to be at a high quality and playable all year round. As part of the advice and solutions offered to ensure that clients are able to offer their members the highest standards of golf course provision, management and maintenance, surface renovations have been added to the list of services offered.

The decision to incorporate surface renovations into the company’s services was met with the purchase of a Koro FIELD TOPMAKERÒ to provide the quality of renovation seen at major sporting venues throughout Europe.

The needs of the customer are always paramount, and the ability to offer varying degrees of work to suit the requirements of the end user is something the company pride themselves on.

Consistently throughout 2016 projects have been delivered on budget and completed to schedule, allowing customers the confidence of pitches being ready for upcoming events.

During BTME Duncan Ross Ltd will be available in Hall M at stand M18a.

Duncan Ross Ltd www.duncanrossltd.co.uk

