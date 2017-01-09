ECCO Golf affirms UK ambitions with appointment of Ian Martin

ECCO Golf has appointed its first full-time UK golf employee, with Ian Martin joining as U.K. Golf Sales Manager. The move underlines the Danish shoemaker’s ambitions to grow its U.K. golf presence.

Martin joins from the TGI buying group, and will bring an esteemed knowledge of the UK golf retail sector, along with a wealth of contacts.

“There is a real opportunity to grow the ECCO Golf brand here in the U.K., which is why I was immediately interested when the role was announced,” said Martin following his appointment.

“In terms of quality and performance, the brand’s reputation is second to none in golf. Therefore, by listening to and working closely with our retailers, and with a greater focus on sales, I’m certain we can grow our market share”

Martin began his career in golf as Assistant PGA Professional at Baildon Golf Club in 1989. He subsequently became Golf Coordinator at Hollins Hall from 1999 – 2007, before joining TGI as Senior Retail Consultant.

Michael Waack, Head of Global Golf at ECCO, added: “Ian has hordes of relevant experience, and he is already making inroads in the U.K. market for us.

“We’re delighted to have him on board and we look forward years of continued success in the UK market.”

