ECCO® Golf Agrees Indian Distribution Deal with Bhaseen Sports

Leading golf footwear innovator, ECCO Golf, and Punjab-based Bhaseen Sports Pvt Ltd are delighted to announce a new partnership which will see the company become the sole distributor of ECCO Golf shoes and accessories in India.

Established more than 60 years ago and owned by Zubin Bhaseen, Bhaseen Sports is one of the biggest importers, exporters and manufacturers of premium sports goods and fitness equipment in Asia.

“We are absolutely thrilled at the chance to join the ECCO Golf family and represent the brand in the Indian golf market,” said Zubin. “This partnership gives us an edge over our competitors in the golf shoe sector, as ECCO footwear has the reputation of being the most comfortable to play golf in.

“The quality, craftsmanship, colours and designs also make them one of the most attractive shoe brands in the market. Our overriding goal now that this partnership has been formalised will be to make ECCO golf shoes and accessories readily available to Indian golfers wherever they play and shop,” he added.

“The deal signals further growth in the EAP region and we are delighted to introduce ECCO Golf to Indian golfers,” said Jesper Thuen, ECCO Golf’s Head of Asia-Pacific.

“Zubin and Bhaseen Sports were the obvious choice for us when it came to identifying a distributor for ECCO Golf in India. They will be able to provide us with unrivalled knowledge and expertise when it comes to understanding the Indian golf market and distribution network,” continued Thuen.

“Zubin’s genuine passion for, and belief in, our product was a major contributing factor to this agreement coming to fruition and I feel sure that in time this passion will filter down to both the Indian retailers and consumers,” he added.

