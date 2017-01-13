ECCO Golf Signs World-Number-One Lydia Ko

Leading golf footwear innovator ECCO® Golf is proud to announce the signing of New Zealand LPGA Tour player and current women’s world-number-one Lydia Ko as a brand ambassador.

19-year-old Ko will compete in the new women’s ECCO BIOM G2 model and showcase the company’s logo on her collar.

She has amassed an incredible 18 victories across both the LPGA and Ladies European Tours, including two Major Championships with her most recent coming at the 2016 ANA Inspiration.

The Korean-born New Zealand native became the youngest winner in LPGA Tour history when she won the CN Canadian Women’s Open as an amateur in 2012, as well as the youngest ever female major champion with her 2015 Evian Championship victory.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the ECCO Golf family and can’t wait to start competing in the ECCO shoe from January 2017. ECCO Golf has such an outstanding reputation in the women’s game. As soon as I began testing their new products, I knew there was only one shoe brand I could compete in moving forward,” said Ko.

Jesper Thuen, responsible for global sponsorship at ECCO Golf, added: “What Lydia has achieved since turning professional just a few years ago is nothing short of astonishing. We couldn’t be more excited to have her representing the ECCO Golf brand.

“We have no doubt that she’ll continue achieving great things in the women’s game, and we look forward to being a part of her journey.”

ECCO Golf shoes are worn in competition around the world by Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Peter Hanson, Thomas Bjørn, Minjee Lee, Caroline Masson, Gerina Piller, among others. For further information about ECCO Golf, please visit golf.ecco.com

