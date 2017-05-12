EIGCA announces three new Partners

The European Institute of Golf Course Architects announced the addition of three new Bronze partners during their Annual Meeting in the Costa del Sol.

The three companies, Atlantic Golf Construction, EcoBunker and Progolf join six other companies that have joined the EIGCA’s Partner Programme in the last 12 months.

Commenting on the addition of the new Partners incoming President Ross McMurray said “We extremely pleased to welcome so many new Partners with such a diverse area of expertise. We have seen a dramatic growth in our Partner programme over the last year as companies are increasingly recognising the value of being associated with the EIGCA. Our Partners gain unrivalled direct access to Europe’s foremost golf course architects and our members profit from the Partners involvement with our annual conference, CPD and other educational events.”

Atlantic Golf Construction is a golf course construction company offering turn-key construction and grow-in services that pride themselves on their attention to detail. Based in Ballybunion, Ireland they have worked extensively throughout the country but have also completed projects in the UK and continental Europe.

Ecobunker specialises in producing bunker edging product that are designed to be more resilient that traditional methods of bunker construction. Designed to replicate traditional revetted turf edges the bunker edging product has been installed on nearly 100 golf courses in 16 countries.

Progolf is a golf course construction company that have completed both new and renovation projects in Europe, the Middle East and most recently in Brazil. With offices in both Portugal and Brasil Progolf also offers golf course grow-in and maintenance services along with the ability to provide irrigation and drainage design and has delivered a range of infrastructure projects.

The meeting also saw awards made to long-term Partners Rain Bird, John Deere and Tanto International Golf for their 15 years of support. The three Partners join previous recipients The Toro Company, Ransomes Jacobsen, John Greasley Ltd and MJ Abbott Ltd in receiving the long-standing partnership award.

Following the presentation EIGCA President Tom Mackenzie said, “I am absolutely delighted that we are able to recognise the long-term support and commitment of these three Industry Partners. I hope that these awards go some way to demonstrating the gratitude of our membership and how much we value their ongoing partnership with the EIGCA”.

Responding Rain Bird International Sales Manager Mohan Subramanian said, “Rain Bird is proud to be associated with EIGCA and to participate in their various educational and sustainability programs. The architects are a critical part of the Golf Course Industry and we at Rain Bird are committed to work closely with this community to ensure the best courses are built around the world. We look forward to many more years of a fruitful partnership with EIGCA”.

European Institute of Golf Course Architects www.eigca.org

Tags: Atlantic Golf Construction, EcoBunker, EIGCA, European Institute of Golf Course Architects, john deere, John Greasley, MJ Abbott, Mohan Subramanian, ProGolf, rain bird, Ransomes Jacobsen, Ross McMurray, Tanto International Golf, Tom Mackenzie, Toro Company