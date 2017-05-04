ETIQUS Partners with England Golf

British watch brand, ETIQUS has announced a partnership with England Golf, enabling its members to receive bespoke offers on purchasing the company’s timepieces created exclusively for golfers.

ETIQUS was first established in 2014 by England Golf member Gary Butler, who has enjoyed developing the brand into one of golf’s hidden gems: “I believe it’s good to be a golfer and that’s why ETIQUS has always held growing the game as one of its core brand values.

“By partnering with England Golf we hope to work together to help the game thrive over the coming years.”

England Golf Chief Executive Nick Pink said: “It is rewarding to work with partners such as ETIQUS which share our aim of increasing participation at all levels. ETIQUS already has a proven track record of helping to support the next generation of golfers through its charitable initiatives and donations to the Golf Foundation.”

All ETIQUS watches are beautifully designed with Swiss made movements and sapphire crystal glass as standard, and come in a choice of 72 different models across five collections for both men and women.

Thanks to ETIQUS’ e-business ethos, customers can enjoy a high-quality golf timepiece for between £179 and £299; around the price of a driver.

To launch the partnership, England Golf members can receive £25 cashback when purchasing any ETIQUS model. To see the full ETIQUS range online, visit www.ETIQUS.co.uk

