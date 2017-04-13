European Tour Properties engage 59club services

The European Tour Properties comprise a network of world class golf venues who share the same ‘unique selling point’ of having their identity closely aligned to The European Tour. The association with one of the game’s foremost organisations delivers the reassurance to the consumer of the club’s ability to offer an outstanding customer experience.

To ensure the highest levels of customer service & sales etiquette are maintained, the European Tour Properties has engaged the services of the Industry’s Leading Benchmarking giants, 59club to create their own ‘European Tour Properties Mystery Shopper Initiative’.

Iain McInally, Director of Operations at ET Properties said “We pride our clubs on the service they offer and appreciate that as more clubs within the industry strive to achieve excellence we must continually advance in order to retain our enviable reputation. To assist our Network Venues and ensure we retain their market position in conjunction with our own brand values, we have partnered with the industry leading specialist in this area.”

As the infamous Gregg Patterson, CEO of Tribal Magic puts it in his uniquely outrageous style “Given my perspective on 59club as a training tool, I’d like to emphasize the value of the ‘service template’ that’s at the foundation of the 59Club model – Powerful stuff for those who want the ‘service journey’ to be special but just don’t know the specific ‘things’ that need to be done to get there”.

Simon Wordsworth added “At 59club we are passionate about assisting our client clubs consistently deliver the very best experiences in golf – that’s basically what we are famous for – and now as we welcome the ET Properties to the 59club community, we will assist them to take their sales & service levels at all associated venues to an all-time high – what an exciting journey for everyone involved!”

The ET Properties venues join well over 200 clubs & resorts world-wide who are all striving to achieve sales & service excellence within the golf, leisure & hospitality sector. 59club has an enviable client list which includes some of the world’s most prestigious courses including Ryder Cup Host Venues, and now as ET Properties utilize 59club’s services they provide the tools for their network venues to drive customer service excellence.

Simon Wordsworth added “It will be exciting to observe the European Tour Properties progress over the next 12 months, I have no doubt in my mind that there will be some very healthy competition within the network as each manager will naturally vie to receive recognition for their hard work and commitment to delivering great results”.

Tags: 59Club, European Tour Properties, Iain McInally, Ian Knox, Simon Wordsworth