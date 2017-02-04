Fan Zone’ Specialist Partners with Azalea

The company behind some of golf’s most successful brand marketing experiences, Provision Events (PVE), has engaged leading marcomms specialist the Azalea Group to handle its PR in the UK.

Headquartered in the UK, PVE also has storage in the USA and UAE. Since 2004 it has worked with many major brands, governing bodies, marketing agencies and rights holders to maximise their assets at many of golf’s biggest events, including the Ryder Cup and the Open Championship, plus other world-class sports events such as the Wimbledon championships.

The company has delivered successfully around 1,000 events across the globe, providing sport simulators, tuition and practice nets, bespoke putting challenges and city-centre activations for one-day events, week-long championships, and even year-round roadshows, for clients as diverse as multi-national blue chip companies and local sports clubs.

As one of the world’s leading sports activation agencies – and the market leader in providing ‘fan zones’ – working primarily in golf and tennis, PVE offers brand experience strategy; planning and creative; event production; storage and logistics and delivery, all with a ‘get the job done no matter what’ ethos.

That positive approach, allied to the team’s experience, knowledge, creativity and innovation has enabled the company to build up an impressively extensive client list which includes, among others, Omega, BMW, Emirates, Google, Nike Golf, Shell, Ralph Lauren, Stella Artois, UPS and Standard Life Investments.

In golf itself the client portfolio also features American Golf, Callaway Golf, the European Tour, International Golf Federation, Nike, the PGA Tour, the R&A, Mizuno and TaylorMade.

PVE’s co-founder and managing partner, Nick Clemens, explained: “We constantly invest in our business and this shines through in how we have developed – we started 13 years ago just giving lessons in an inflatable net – and how we present ourselves by utilising the very latest equipment, branding, software and personnel.

“And that approach needs to be maintained when it comes to our public relations, which is why we have engaged the Azalea Group. We have known the guys there for a number of years as our paths have crossed at numerous events.

“We’ve always been really impressed, not only with their creative professionalism and journalistic skills, but also their approachability and affability. Even when we weren’t directly working with them we found them easy to get along with and keen to help.”

Andy Barwell, a director with the Azalea Group, added: “Our relationship with Nick and the team at PVE has grown organically and we were delighted when he approached us with the opportunity to work together.

“We’ve always been in awe of the stunningly successful events the company puts on across the globe and it will be a great experience for us to work alongside PVE to help raise further awareness of its capabilities and successes.”

Now in its 11th year of trading, Azalea has established itself as one of Europe’s leading specialist agencies, working with some of the continent’s major national and regional tourist boards, flagship golf and lifestyle resorts, and leading brands.

