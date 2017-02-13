FJ Retains Apparel Supplier of The Year Title At TGI Golf Awards
Story published at 11:13, Monday, February 13th, 2017
FJ were amongst the great and the good of the golf industry at The Belfry, last Tuesday night, where Europe’s leading golf retail services group held its annual awards dinner. Emerging victorious, the Mark of Player Brand was awarded the 2017 Apparel Supplier of the Year award in recognition of its contemporary Performance Apparel range and commitment to supporting its retail accounts.
TGI Golf’s supplier awards are voted for by the group’s 470-plus partners across the UK & Ireland through its extensive Supplier Survey, where brands are rated in a range of different categories.
Richard Fryer, Sales & Marketing Director for FootJoy, said: “2016-17 has been a hugely successful year for the brand, with a revolutionary new Performance Apparel range that’s been met with much praise from both our long-standing and newest stockists. We’ve continued to nurture our valuable partner relationships which we believe contribute hugely to our apparel success.
“To win this award in two consecutive years is a huge honour and is certainly not something we take for granted, and we’d like to thank all TGI Golf partners for their continued support of the FJ brand.”
Since launching to great acclaim at the start of the 2013 season, FJ has developed its full-line apparel to a market-leading standard. The iconic brand’s ever-expanding range continues to integrate new performance fabrics, exciting colour stories and offer a range of fits and layering garments to reflect the ever-evolving UK golf apparel market.
Along with the performance excellence of its seasonal additions of revolutionary garments, this award pays tribute to the support FootJoy gives its retailers. In addition to all-year-round stock support, FootJoy understands the importance of aiding retailers’ product sales with impactful merchandising solutions.
A successful introduction of the TGI Golf Exclusive rainwear in 2015 continues to offer a fantastic margin opportunity for TGI Golf partners. To aid sell through, FJ provides its accounts with an array of stand-out POS and other tools to ensure all its product offerings are strongly showcased.
Eddie Reid, TGI Golf Managing Director, said: “FootJoy have had an outstanding year, they make it so easy for our Partners to buy the most impressive range out there at the moment. The products have outstanding performance, backed up by superb customer service; effectively everything the golf pro needs in a brand. We are delighted FootJoy has been named Apparel Supplier of the Year.”
FootJoy www.footjoy.co.uk
Tags: Eddie Reid, Footjoy, Richard Fryer, TGI GolfTweet