FootJoy Launches Season-Long FJ Walk of Champions In Partnership With Hole19
Story published at 16:00, Tuesday, April 25th, 2017
With the year’s first Major inspiring golfers to take to the fairways, FootJoy, the #1 Shoe, Glove & Sock in Golf, is ensuring that momentum continues by launching its season-long FJ Walk of Champions campaign.
Launching in partnership with popular golf GPS and scoring app, Hole19, the FJ Walk of Champions initiative sets out to inspire golfers from the UK and Ireland to play more golf this season, rewarding them with a host of fantastic prizes from the market-leading brand.
To take part, golfers across the UK & Ireland simply download and sign-up to the free Hole19 App which automatically logs golfers’ steps, as well as calories burnt, as they play. An in-app leaderboard will record golfers’ progress so they can see how they fare against fellow golfers throughout the UK and Ireland, with those who walk the most steps winning a host of FootJoy goodies.
Russell Lawes, FJ Marketing Manager, said: “We want to encourage more golfers to get out onto the course this season and we think golfers will love the competitive element of the FJ Walk of Champions, no matter how well or badly they play! Not only do we want to see more golf being played across the UK and Ireland, we want to reward our brand fans for their dedication and allow them to experience the premium quality and comfort of the FJ line-up.”
A weekly prize draw will reward lucky golfers who simply sign-up and log a round via the Hole19 App with a pair of FJ performance socks. Monthly prizes will also be awarded to golfers who walk the most steps, with an additional prize draw for golfers who log at least one round per week during each month. This will allow lucky golfers to enjoy the Tour-calibre spikeless performance of the Pro/SL, as worn by Adam Scott and Charl Schwartzel, follow in the footsteps of Henrik Stenson in FJ ICON Black, or make strides in a pair of their very own personalised MyJoys, like Tyrrell Hatton and Andy Sullivan.
The ultimate FJ Walk of Champions prize will be rewarded to those who show commitment to their game over the course of the season, with the four avid golfers who have walked the furthest and the four who have logged the most steps on any one day of the season winning a unique golfing experience with FJ.
Not only does the FJ Walk of Champions give golfers the chance to get their hands on some great FJ products, the initiative from the #1 Shoe in Golf also encourages golfers to boost their health this season. Did you know, an average round of golf requires five miles of walking? With the opportunity to improve health and earn some fantastic prizes along the way, now is the time for golfers to lace up, play, walk and win with FJ!
Hole19’s mission is to support golfers before, during and after their round; providing access to course discovery, tee-time booking, GPS & course maps, as well as a golfer centric social platform. The Hole19 app has been downloaded over 1 million times and provides coverage on over 40,000 courses in 173 countries worldwide. The Hole19 app houses an active community of golfers and provides niche relevant marketing opportunities.
For more information about FJ Walk of Champions, log-on to www.hole19golf.com/footjoy/walkofchampions/
