Foremost Partnership with fibodo

Foremost, the UK’s Largest Golf Retail Group, have announced the launch of a partnership with fibodo the leading online diary tool for golf Pro’s. With over 1000 members already befitting from digital tools and the support Foremost provide, the addition of fibodo will help the professional make more of their time both on and off the course. fibodo allows Pro’s to list availability and take bookings with payments online or via the app. From January 2017 Foremost will add value to their website visitors by providing the opportunity to find and book golf lessons all across the UK.

Anthony Franklin, Founder fibodo, said “Foremost is the most forward thinking digital business in the golf industry and we’re very excited to partner with them and their Pro’s. There is a lot being said about engagement and retention in the sport and how the industry needs to innovate to ensure it is future proof for the next generation. We see the partnership with Foremost as a milestone in making golf more accessible as well as improving the Pro’s ability to teach more.”

Jonathan Lamb, Foremost PGA Professional at Tehidy Park Golf Club, commented, “fibodo saves me one hour of admin a day – it takes the booking, sends a confirmation and even reminds both the customer and me before the activity. No-shows are now a thing of the past and my lesson sales have increased because both existing members and new customers are now booking me online.

“We are always looking for opportunities that help break down the barriers to Golf participation in the UK,” said Paul Hedges, CEO Foremost Golf, “and in doing so, make the sport more accessible. Younger players in particular are demanding the type of flexibility, convenience and smart technology from sports providers that they receive from a new breed of companies such as Uber and Airbnb. Foremost continually looks at tech solutions to help build its business and fibodo makes going for a lesson with a Golf Pro as simple as booking a cinema ticket or ordering a pizza.

“fibodo is a one stop online, mobile and App solution for our members and we’re excited at the prospects for our business.”

For more information contact info@fibodo.com or telephone 0207 043 0043

View more Company Announcements

Tags: Anthony Franklin, Foremost, Jonathan Lamb, Paul Hedges