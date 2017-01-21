Foresight Sports Appoints Agency to Raise European Profile

Foresight Sports Europe, market leader in accurate golf launch monitors and simulation technology, has appointed specialist marketing agency Sports Impact to handle its brand and product promotion across the Continent.

The Foresight Sports brand is behind the trend towards camera-based ball and club launch monitors with its GC2+HMT system, plus indoor simulators using 4k-ready FSX software. These products are being adopted by a growing number of golf clubs and teaching professionals looking for accurate data and true-to-life imagery.

“Its impressive brand-building track record and professional approach to raising the profile of premium products convinced us that Sports Impact could deliver a positive profile for Foresight Sports throughout the main golfing markets of Europe,” said Sales Director Edward Doling.

“Foresight Sports has still to register among all our potential customers in key markets in Europe and we believe that the association with Sports Impact will result in greater awareness and new business for our systems,” he added.

As part of the agency brief, Sports Impact will manage aspects of the new GCQuad product launch at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando this month, as well as media relations and advertising in the UK, Sweden and Germany.

“We couldn’t wish for a better time to be working with Foresight Sports, as the brand is taking the launch monitor sector to another level and developing its exciting FSX simulation software still further,” said CEO John Collard.

Other leading golf brands represented by Sports Impact include leading performance apparel supplier Galvin Green, top-selling trolley manufacturer Motocaddy, premium putter designer Bettinardi and Sun Mountain golf bags.

