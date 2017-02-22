Foresight Sports Brings PEAK Training to Europe

Foresight Sports Europe, the market leading golf technology brand, is bringing its PEAK™ Certified Professional Training seminars to Europe for the first time next month to give club professionals the most comprehensive education on the use and application of data from state-of-the-art launch monitor technology.

Created and presented by Foresight Sports’ Director of Education and award-winning PGA instructor Liam Mucklow, three seminars will take place at the end of March: at Bromsgrove Golf Centre, Birmingham (27th); Moor Allerton Golf Club, Leeds (28th); and The Drift Golf Club, Outer London (29th).

Already a proven success in Canada and the USA, the seminars will allow PGA Professionals to gain expert knowledge on how best to maximise data from Foresight Sports’ GC2, GC2+HMT and GCQuad smart-camera systems.

PGA Professionals will also be credited with CPD points by The PGA for successful completion/participation of this course, as part of the PGA’s Member Education Programme.

Developed in conjunction with some of the world’s leading coaches, such as Butch Harmon, Peter Kostis and Martin Hall, the PEAK™ seminars will include both classroom learning and hands-on practical experience. They cover every aspect of launch monitor use – from fitting, coaching and training programmes, to the latest in-depth analysis of ball and club head performance data.

“These seminars are a perfect opportunity for professionals to develop their understanding of how each of our GC family of launch monitors can be used to maximum potential,” said Foresight Sports Europe’s Marketing Manager, Tom Jarrett-Kerr. “PEAK™ was created by some of golf’s most authoritative and respected coaches and we are very proud to be able to share their expertise with our existing and future customers” he added.

PEAK™ (Performance, Education, Analysis and Knowledge) has been developed to elevate understanding and standards within the teaching profession through a wide spectrum of educational tools designed by many of golf’s most trusted and knowledgeable coaches. All of these coaches share the belief that accurate technology, combined with great instruction, are essential to game improvement and professional growth.

“Foresight Sports’ technology is widely regarded as the best in the industry and we want to teach professionals not only why this is the case, but how best to use it for their individual gains,” said Liam Mucklow, PGA of Canada Teacher of the Year in 2014. Having recently worked with Major winners Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell, he added: “I’ve owned no fewer than 24 FlightScope and 8 Trackman launch monitors over the years and I can say that Foresight Sports has by far the most reliable and accurate technology.”

Reservations at the first three European PEAK™ seminars can be booked at a special discounted rate of £99 until 6th March, after which the price will increase to £149. Future PEAK ™ seminars will be charged at the standard RRP of £299. Each seminar is limited to 80 places and reservations are on a first come, first served basis.

For more information on the seminars or to book your place, please email PEAK@foresightsports.eu or call +44 (0) 1483 779222.

