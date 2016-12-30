Garsen Grips Give Diamond Golf The Edge

Since the launch of its first design, the G‐Pro Edge in 2013, Garsen has become one of the world’s most popular and sought after grip brands following a number of high profile wins on the PGA and European Tours.

Garsen is delighted to announce that their full range of grips are to be distributed through Europe’s premier golf components supplier, Diamond Golf International.

Garsen grips have a unique shape featuring an angled front section – rather than the traditionally flat front section ‐ designed so the thumbs naturally oppose each other with the wrists angled in a way that encourages the elbows to turn in towards the body and the shoulders to be set back. This promotes a smoother outward stroke through better shoulder rotation, relieves arm and shoulder tension and inhibits wrist action, taking the hands out of the putting stroke.

Garsen’s G‐Pro Max was the putter grip used by the 2016 Open Champion to shoot the lowest 72 hole score in the history of the Open Championship this year at Royal Troon.

Bernerd Garsen, President & CEO said: “We had been steadily gaining momentum and the feedback from professionals on tour was fantastic with some big names putting the product into play and winning. However, nothing could have prepared us for the response after this year’s Open Championship win. Within an hour of that amazing 20ft birdie putt dropping on the 18th, we received hundreds of orders from all over the world and demand from Europe has been staggering. We were literally selling grips faster than we could make them.”

With their unique, tour proven designs, Garsen grips have made a great addition to Diamond Golf’s portfolio. Daren Treacy Managing Director of Diamond Golf said: “We’re always working hard to make sure our customers have access to the latest, unique and innovative products on the market. We introduced the Garsen range towards the end of the 2016 season but the response has been incredible, so much so that we have had to reorder already.”

Diamond Golf has the full range of Garsen grips in stock with new colours and models being released throughout 2017.

View more Company Announcements

Tags: Bernerd Garsen, Daren Treacy, Diamond Golf, Garsen