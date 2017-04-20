Get up to £80 off your new SkyCaddie this spring

The clock has started to tick, but UK golfers have until the end of June to get up to £80 off a new SkyCaddie in a trade-in offer announced today.

Take any make or model of laser or GPS device – even if it’s broken – to your PGA pro by June 30th, and you can trade up to a new SkyCaddie Linx GT at £50 off RRP, or a new SkyCaddie Touch at a huge £80 off RRP.

“Any distance measuring device, any model, any brand, any condition – dead or alive!” said SkyCaddie’s James Holmes. “I don’t know how we could make it any simpler. We are so confident that golfers will find the new SkyCaddies more beneficial to their game that we’re making this the easiest-possible trade-in.”

Each old device you hand in triggers another trade-in discount, so if you want to buy more than one SkyCaddie for your family and friends, you can access multiple trade-in discounts if you hand in multiple old devices.

Your new SkyCaddie Linx GT or SkyCaddie Touch will be pre-loaded and ready to play with the latest SkyCaddie course maps, all exclusively surveyed and updated on foot.

The discounts only apply to new SkyCaddie Linx GT models (with or without extra game-tracking tags) and to new SkyCaddie Touch models, and do not apply to pre-owned, open box or refurbished product.

The old devices handed in during the trade-in period cannot be re-used or returned, as they will be recycled by SkyCaddie at the end of the promotion in accordance with environmental guidelines.

SkyCaddie’s ‘dead or alive’ trade-in concept has proven popular in the past, with hundreds of UK golfers swapping their current brand of GPS or laser for the proven accuracy of a SkyCaddie, which offers the unique advantage of 100% ground-mapping with no outdated aerial photography.

“Only SkyCaddie walks the course to update the latest yardages and can therefore guarantee up-to-date accuracy” said James Holmes, “which is why our occasional trade-ins generate such a large response. It’s a great way to get the sport’s most accurate GPS device into your life!”

The trade-in discount offer is only open to UK residents and UK shipping addresses.

See www.skycaddie.co.uk for full details of the SkyCaddie GPS range.

