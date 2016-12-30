Global Turf Equipment Adds 10 New Territory Managers

Global Turf Equipment (GTE) – the world’s largest independent seller and exporter of pre-owned golf course equipment – has partnered with Redexim Turf Products to expand sales operations in the United States.

World-renowned experts in custom-designed turf equipment, Redexim will now leverage this new partnership to offer their customers the refurbished options available through Global Turf Equipment. Covering much of the Midwest and Southwest, Redexim sales managers will now serve as sales representatives for the GTE brand – passing along savings to customers who opt to purchase late-model alternatives rather than brand-new equipment.

“Redexim Turf Products has a sterling reputation as a provider of high-quality niche equipment,” says Jim Sartain, CEO of GTE. “Combining our value offerings, we’ll be able to provide customers with a range of options that allow them to select the best solution for their facility.”

Based outside Tampa, GTE showcases 400-600 “like new” machines across several warehouses totalling more than 35,000 sq. ft. Offering savings of up to 50% on products from brand leaders like Toro, John Deere, Jacobsen and Club Car, its inventory includes fairway green and rough mowers; top dressers and spreaders; trim mowers; turf aerators, sprayers, vacuums and blowers; utility vehicles and more.

Servicing golf facilities in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, GTE is proud to carry high quality, low hour, off-lease equipment. All machines purchased from GTE have received a thorough inspection of the engine, drive train, electrical system, hydraulic system and cutting units. They also come with a minimum of 50% of reel and tire life remaining, as well as new oil and oil filters, fuel and fuel filters, spark plugs, hydraulic fluid and hydraulic filters, rotary blades, bedknives, and more.

GTE globalturfequipment.com

