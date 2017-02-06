Global Turf Equipment Adds African Distribution Networks

Global Turf Equipment (GTE) – the world’s largest independent seller and exporter of pre-owned golf course equipment – has partnered with Mascor to expand distribution channels into South Africa, Uganda and Kenya.

Mascor, one of the largest agricultural equipment suppliers in Africa, will pass along savings to customers who opt to purchase late-model alternatives through the exclusive GTE partnership. Already a 3x John Deere “Dealer of the Year” recipient, Mascor is poised to grow their emerging golf segment with the help of Global Turf.

“Africa has a rich golf tradition that includes Gary Player, Ernie Els and some of the most innovative ideas for the industry,” says Jim Sartain, CEO of GTE. “We’ve had our eye on the growth of the sport across the continent, and have found a partner that shares both our core values and our vision.”

Based outside Tampa, GTE showcases 400-600 “like new” machines across several warehouses totaling more than 35,000 sq. ft. Offering savings of up to 50% on products from brand leaders like Toro, John Deere, Jacobsen and Club Car, its inventory includes fairway green and rough mowers; top dressers and spreaders; trim mowers; turf aerators, sprayers, vacuums and blowers; utility vehicles and more.

Servicing golf facilities in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, GTE is proud to carry high quality, low hour, off-lease equipment. All machines purchased from GTE have received a thorough inspection of the engine, drive train, electrical system, hydraulic system and cutting units. They also come with a minimum of 50% of reel and tire life remaining, as well as new oil and oil filters, fuel and fuel filters, spark plugs, hydraulic fluid and hydraulic filters, rotary blades, bedknives, and more.

Global Turf Equipment (GTE) globalturfequipment.com

Tags: Club Car, Global Turf Equipment, GTE, Jacobsen, Jim Sartain, john deere, Mascor, Toro