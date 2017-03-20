Golf Captains: Celebrate your year with an ETIQUS

ETIQUS, the British brand of patented, quality timepieces exclusively for golfers, is offering Club Captains free personalised engraving on any ETIQUS golf timepiece.

This new and exclusive offer is being made in celebration of Club Captains and the work that they do at individual clubs to help grow the game, and encourage more people to get involved and socialise through the sport.

“At ETIQUS we believe it’s good to be a golfer and we are committed to encouraging the enjoyment and growth of the sport wherever possible,” commented Gary Butler, founder of ETIQUS.

“The free engraving is offered so that Club Captains are able to mark their tenure with pride, and be able to look at their ETIQUS in years to come and remember their special year at the helm of their club.”

Available on any ETIQUS model, the engraving service will be offered on purchases made through the website in 2017 and are customised to include the name, club, and year of captaincy.

ETIQUS www.ETIQUS.co.uk

