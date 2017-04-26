Golf Insurance 4 U – Taking Hazards Out Of Play

It is believed a staggering 90 per cent of amateur golfers are running the risk of having to pay out large sums in compensation because they do not have any sort of insurance cover.

Players tend to be more concerned with the risk of three-putting, avoiding any water or correcting their slice when they play golf rather than having sufficient cover.

That may suggest why only an estimated one in ten of the UK’s four million golfers possesses specific golf insurance.

This leaves them liable to costly third-party claims, no compensation for medical costs, loss of equipment or, should they be lucky enough, unable to reclaim a hefty bar bill for bagging a hole in one!

Golf Insurance 4 U, a subsidiary of the innovative new company Million Dollar Holdings, is offering a brand new fully inclusive insurance product that is designed by golfers for golfers.

The new excess-free package, the first policy of its kind, is offering comprehensive world-wide cover which gives golfers more flexibility, and choice, and ensures they’re covered against all eventualities for less than £3.50 a month.

Golf Insurance 4 U offers three levels of protection – silver, gold and platinum, costing £23.99, £39.99 and £49.99 respectively. Every policy also includes a year’s free membership to Million Dollar Club where you can take advantage of great offers from a range of partners.

Golf Insurance 4 U’s Kevin Stowe said: “Golf Insurance 4 U is the culmination of months of pain-staking research to give golfers the best available options.

“There are other insurance products on the market but we are certain we have a modern, comprehensive choice of packages that offer peace of mind at incredibly great value for money.”

Million Dollar Holdings is a new company that has incorporated Million Dollar Hole in One (MDHIO) along with established tour operators Leisure Link Golf Holidays and Golf Amigos to form one innovative business to create new experiences, events and escapes for golfers across the UK.

