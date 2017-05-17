Golf Pride Most Trusted Grip Brand at PLAYERS Championship

Eaton has announced that its Golf Pride Grips Division was the most used swing and putter grip brand at the 2017 PLAYERS Championship. By the numbers, 118 of 145 players (81%) in the tournament field trusted their games to Golf Pride swing grips.

Golf Pride was the preferred grip of the event’s top players with 25 of the Top 30 finishers choosing its grips. Throughout the tournament, the winner relied on the brand’s popular MCC model grips. The MCC is designed to offer two distinct performance advantages to each of a player’s hands. Engineered with high performance rubber in the lower hand, the grip provides enhanced feel and responsiveness. Brushed cotton technology (BCT®) cord in the upper hand offers moisture management and improved traction.

Each week, Golf Pride is the leading grip played from tee-to-green on the PGA TOUR with an average of 80% of pros choosing Golf Pride swing grips in each event, without any paid endorsements.

For more information on Golf Pride’s entire 2017 product offering, visit http://www.golfpride.com

Eaton’s Golf Pride Grips Division is the world’s largest manufacturer of golf grips, with manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities on six continents. The division’s Golf Pride brand is recognized globally as the number one choice in grips among TOUR and recreational players, competitive amateur golfers, club manufacturers and club repairmen. For more information, visit www.golfpride.com.

Tags: Eaton, Golf Pride