Golfbox Adds Ireland and The Netherlands

The Danish software company GolfBox A/S continues to expand across Europe. Last week it was announced that GolfBox signed a new partnership agreement with PGA of Sweden. GolfBox can now add Golfing Union of Ireland and Irish Ladies Golf Union and Netherlands Golf Federation to their growing list of customers.

Both Golfing Union of Ireland and Irish Ladies Golf Union and Netherlands Golf Federation have independently signed a new agreement with GolfBox to start using the tournament software solution for the 2017 season.

GolfBox CEO Christian Faergemann said that these two new agreements validate the massive investment made into the software in recent years.

“We all hoped that the investment we made with 30,000+ development hours for a totally new tournament software package would be the correct strategic choice. There are no guarantees, but the feedback in the past year and now adding Golfing Union of Ireland and Irish Ladies Golf Union and Netherlands Golf Federation really validates our choice.”

Christian Faergemann adds, “We are very committed to keep our development pace and continuously add new functionality to our software. This is also the case for the upcoming 2017 where we will introduce our new “player live scoring” functionality, which is currently under development”.

GolfBox A/S www.golfbox.net

View more Company Announcements

Tags: Christian Faergemann, GolfBox, Golfing Union of Ireland, Irish Ladies Golf Union, Netherlands Golf Federation