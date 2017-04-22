Saturday, 22nd April, 2017
GolfPunk – an apology

Story published at 11:55, Friday, April 21st, 2017

Golf Punk GBNYesterday morning at 10.29 (BST), we published research from a recent survey of 1,500 GolfPunkhq.com readers, and an update on its rapid audience growth. Due to errors in the editing process some of the figures were quoted incorrectly. They have now been corrected and the revised report is now available HERE. We apologise for these errors to both the publishers of GolfPunk and to our readers.

GolfPunk www.golfpunkhq.com

